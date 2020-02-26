‘Afro-optimism’ on the rise among continent’s youth, finds survey

Students use laptops at the Kokrobitey Institute in Ghana. Technology is a key element in rising optimism among Africa’s youth according to a new surve. Photograph: Alamy

Young people across Africa are confident that the continent is heading for an era of success fuelled by technology and entrepreneurship, according to a new survey.

The Africa Youth survey, which claims to be the largest of its kind, said there is growing belief in the concept of “Afro-optimism”, fighting persistently negative stereotypes of the continent.

Though most people interviewed were dissatisfied with the state of their own country, almost half believed the continent as a whole was in a healthier state than previously, and two-thirds thought they were living through a transformative “African century”.

Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, which commissioned the survey, said the results “are a loud wake-up call to all the Afro-sceptics”.

Advertisement

“We have found a youth that refuses to shy away from the very real challenges of Africa, that is honest about what needs to be done and what their role has to be to achieve this – and they are overwhelmingly keen to make that difference.”

The survey covered 14 countries, and included 4,200 interviews with young people aged between 18 and 24.

The average age in Africa is younger than 20, according to the UN, more than 10 years younger than any other continent.

Those surveyed had strong opinions about the importance of technology and business, with 81% saying they believed technology could unlock the continent’s potential. A similar amount believed access to wifi should be a fundamental human right.

Three-quarters of young people said they planned to start their own business in the next five years, and many already had ideas they were ready to work on if given funding.

Commenting on the report, Rosebell Kagumire, editor of the website African Feminism, said the internet had opened doors to opportunities beyond national borders and connected young people across the continent.