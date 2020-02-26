ASA launches major oil palm seedling farm in Tanga

Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) has established a special farm in Tanga Region with an eye to produce oil palm seedlings.

The 969-hectare farm is projected to play key role in boosting production of edible oil in the country.

ASAProduction Manager Benjamin Mfupe said the agency will also in the near future initiate another production farm in Kilosa District.

“Our plan is to ensure we produce abundant palm seedlings to sensitise more farmers to cultivate the crucial economic crop,” he told reporters.

Tanzania is among countries in Africa facing a major challenge of shortage of production and availability of edible oil.

As per available statistics, the country annually spends Shs675 billion to import between 400,000 and 570,000 tonnes of edible oil.

Moreover, in an effort to improve the situation, the agency recently supplied 200 seedlings of palm oil to farmers in Kasulu District to revive cultivation of the cash crop in Kigoma Region.

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, had directed all agricultural institutions in the country to invest in the production of hybrid seeds for edible oil producing crops.

“We have also opened a vast project for the raising of pre-germinated palm oil seeds at Bugaga seed farm in Kigoma Region,” Mfupe added.

To add up the production muscle, the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) launched a special centre in Kigoma Region christened (TARI-Kihinga).

The regions that support palm cultivation in Tanzania include Kigoma, Morogoro, Tanga, Coast, Mtwara, Mbeya, Mpanda, Rukwa, Lindi, Geita, Bukoba (Karagwe) and Tabora