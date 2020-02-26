Institutional, human capital development vital for Tanzania, Africa transformation

Strengthening institutions and providing enough capacity to professional individuals will be a catalyst to help transform Tanzania and other economies in Africa that have recently been crippled by various factors.

Therefore, Tanzania and other fastest growing economies in the world should adjust and embark on providing adequate capacity building as this will drive the economic transformation that is urgently needed to facilitate the continent to compete favourably in global trade and investment.

For Tanzania, this strong growth momentum is projected to continue in the long-term driven by exciting investment opportunities within key economic sectors including Oil & Gas, agriculture and manufacturing.

As economic acceleration continues, the need for more executive talent intensifies. However, Tanzania’s rapid growth combined with inadequate investment in human capital has created a shortage of executive talent, which could curtail the country from achieving its full potential.

Research shows that Africa and other emerging markets face an inherent shortage of local human talent with the right blend of skills, technical ability, inspiration, intellectual capability, critical perspectives and leadership acumen to assume the critical role of a CEO.

Africa must look at human capital as a driver to economic change. If you don’t have skills you cannot talk about transformation and this means that Africans need universities to educate young Africans on how to solve their problems economically and move this continent to another level.

Unlocking the full potential of leadership, the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) in partnership with Strathmore Business School (SBS) to develop a 12-month programme with the objective of identifying talented individuals and harness their talent to become business leaders in Tanzania.

CEO Apprenticeship Programme (CAP) is born out of the recognition that Tanzania needs to urgently address the existing leadership gap in the country.

According to Santina Benson, CEOrt Executive Director, to increase skill and knowledge to 16 participants of CAP from within government, private sector and non-profit, they invited former Tanzania President, Benjamin Mkapa, to enable CAP participants gain insights as part of his leadership journey and vision for Tanzania’s development.

“They learnt a lot from the engagement with President Mkapa as they continue to develop their leadership skills towards becoming future CEOs and in order to contribute meaningfully to Tanzania’s sustainable social-economic growth,” says Benson, adding:

‘’Mkapa continues to contribute to both current and aspiring leaders in the Pan African community’’.

Through his book; “My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers”, Mkapa urges leaders to demonstrate three key leadership aspects to strive for excellence in their purpose and goals as leaders.

Mkapa says the future CEOs must have integrity of purpose and conduct.