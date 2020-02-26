Key insights into the global oil crop market

According to a report published by IndexBox, the global oil crops market revenue amounted to $394.4bn in 2018, picking up by 7.6% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers’ margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +4.7% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of 19% year-to-year. The global oil crops consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the immediate term.

Consumption by country

The countries with the highest volumes of oil crops consumption in 2018 were China (173 million tonnes), the U.S. (89 million tonnes) and Argentina (56 million tonnes), together comprising 47% of global consumption. India, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, Canada and Germany lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 29%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of oil crops consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Ukraine, while oil crops consumption for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($100.8bn) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the U.S. ($47.1bn). It was followed by India.

In 2018, the highest levels of oil crops per capita consumption was registered in Argentina (1,262 kg per person), followed by Canada (378 kg per person), Ukraine (345 kg per person) and the U.S. (271 kg per person), while the world average per capita consumption of oil crops was estimated at 88 kg per person.