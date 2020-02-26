VIVACIOUS MAUA SAMA: HER HIGHS AND LOWS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

She is one of the fast-rising Tanzania’ Daily Nation’ Reporter to talk about her highs and lows in the highly-competitive industry.

I was having so much pressure, but I finished school and then afterwards I graduated. She is one of the fast-rising Tanzanian musicians and currently riding high with the hit song “Iokote”. Maua Sama sat down with Hillary Kimuyu to talk about her highs and lows in the highly-competitive industry.

I started to sing about five years ago all thanks to Mwana FA. Mwana FA introduced me to the industry, he was the one who found me, he heard a couple of songs that I did back then and I think he liked my voice then he called me and at first I thought he was a douche bag or some sought of liar.

He bought me a ticket to Dar es Salaam. I went to the city and we did a song together and after two weeks the song had gone viral. So far the journey has been good, I cannot complain.

How can you rate your success?

My current success is as a result of God’s will. Some people would easily say I am successful because of witchcraft. No, that is not true. I have always worked hard, and I would say God’s timing is manifesting itself on the break-through I am having in the music industry today. God’s approval is the most important.