ANNASTAZIA EXAVERY ‘EBITOKE: from rags to star dom

Her early life

Annastazia Exavery (22), popularly known by her ‘stage name’ as Ebitoke, is one story of ‘from rags to riches’, rising to stardom in the field of comedy from her humble beginnings on the shores of Lake Victoria.

In an interview, she opens up that she is a ‘Mkerewe’ from Ukerewe District in Mwanza Region although she was born in Kiuwani Village in Kagera Region, which explains her masterly of Kihaya intonation – one of her trademarks.

Her education life

She says she started her primary education at Kalema Primary School in in 2006 in Geita Region where she completed Standard Seven class seven in 2013. After finishing primary school, she did not succeed to continue with her education, retiring to a bleak life in her village.

“When I saw life getting harder in the village, I travelled to Mwanza City to look for a job, finally landing one as a domestic servant.

“I did household chores for sometime before my uncle, who lives in Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam called me to the city to help take care of his children.

This is how I landed in Dar es Salaam, where I was introduced to urban life. But all along, I had aspired to become an actress and knew that my dream would soon turn into reality,’’ she narrates.

She adds: “After realising that it would be difficult to fulfil my ambitions as an actress while still staying with my uncle, I finally reached the decision to leave his house and went to stay with a friend in Kibaha, Coast Region.

Life becomes difficult for her; making her remember her uncle

“While staying with m friend, life became very difficult for me to the extent that I longed to return to my uncle’s place. After all, my uncle had not chased me away for any wrongdoing but only left for the purpose of achieving my goals.

Lands a job in a ‘Mama Lishe’ joint

“Due to the life’s difficulties, I started working in a ‘Mama Lishe’ joint for survival.” I later succeeded in finding another friend in Kibaha who helped me get a job in Mikocheni in Dar es Salaam where I worked for six months’’.

Gets calls and subscribes online

“After working for a while, I turned to the social media outlets for more exposure and communication.

Comes across an advertisement

‘’While perusing the social media pages, I saw an advert that some media firm needed artists. It was then that I decided to try my luck. Luckily, I was called for an interview and eventual registration. I passed the test.