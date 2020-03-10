Answers to coronavirus & travel insurance questions

The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, and has since spread to more than 60 countries, including the United States. If you have a trip planned and you’re wondering if travel insurance will cover coronavirus-related problems, here’s what you need to know.

Does Travel Insurance Cover the Coronavirus?

Generally, travel insurance will not cover or will have limited benefits for problems related to the coronavirus outbreak. That’s because travel insurance companies have declared the coronavirus as a “foreseen event.”

You won’t have coverage for a loss due to the coronavirus after your company’s cut-off date. You still have coverage for problems covered by the policy that aren’t due to the coronavirus.

Here are some examples of dates being used by travel insurance companies as the date the coronavirus was a “foreseeable” problem. Policies purchases on and after these dates likely won’t cover coronavirus-related problems.

Additionally, your travel insurance policy might specifically exclude coverage for problems related to pandemics and epidemics, whether it’s “foreseeable” or not.

An epidemic is generally defined as an increase in a number of cases of disease above what’s normally expected within a geographic region, according to the CDC. A pandemic is an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents and affects a large portion of the population.

How Does a “Foreseen Event” Affect My Travel Insurance Coverage?

Because a foreseen event has a reasonable expectation of taking place, travel insurance typically won’t cover it.

However, if you purchased a travel insurance policy before your travel insurance company’s foreseen date, you may have coverage for coronavirus-related problems.

What is “Cancel For Any Reason” Coverage?

“Cancel for any reason” (CFAR) coverage is an add-on to a base travel insurance policy that allows you to cancel the trip for any reason that’s not already a reason covered by the policy. You’ll be reimbursed a portion of your prepaid, forfeited and non-refundable trip costs, typically between 50% and 75%.

Sounds good, right? Well, here’s the rub: You typically have to purchase “covered for any reason” coverage within 14 to 21 days of your first trip payment. For example, if you booked a trip in mid-February, you can’t add CFAR coverage at the end of March.

And here’s another “cancel for any reason” wrinkle: You typically need to cancel your trip at least two days prior to your departure to use your CFAR coverage. So if you’re leaving tomorrow and want to cancel today, you won’t get reimbursed.