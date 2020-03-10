BrighterMonday chief insists on emotional intelligence for success

BrighterMonday Tanzania,a premier online job board in Tanzania, recently hosted HR professionals and business leaders for an HR Breakfast themed around emotional intelligence (EI) in Dar es Salaam.

Opening the forum, BrighterMonday Tanzania CEO, Mili Rughani, emphasised that ‘’emotional intelligence is undoubtedly a valuable tool to utilize in the face of adversity’’.

She noted that it also has the potential to enhance not only leadership abilities and teamwork effectiveness but also personal resilience.

‘’In the context of a leadership role, one might expect increased responsibility to coincide with elevated potential stressors”, Rughani pointed out, highlighting the importance of strong EI for those in leadership or management positions.

The main conversation revolved around how emotional intelligence can be used to craft better teams, build productive organisations, shape happier employees, and drive change to build greater business leaders and enterprises for a greater future. The main takeaway for the attendees was that emotional intelligence is a process and we need to keep practising to master it.

Also during the session, Mr Ezra Kimondo, Business Product Manager – BrighterMonday, walked the attendants through a Skills Assessment Product, explaining that “The Skills Assessment Product empowers you to create a Quality Shortlist based on Aptitude and Technical Skills tests that are not easily discoverable from the CV.”

He elaborated how the product will make the hiring process easy, save time and improves quality hire.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ROAM (BrighterMonday& Zoom Tanzania parent company), Mr Clemens Weitz, expressed his delight saying;

“BrighterMonday is proud to be a part of the wave that is connecting Africans to the right opportunities and businesses. We create thriving markets with transparency and choice for our users to make the right decisions in some of their life’s key decisions. We do this by creating the leading digital marketplaces and connecting Africans to jobs, homes and cars.”

Giving her final remarks, Erca Uisso, Marketing Manager, BrighterMonday Tanzania, noted that it was ‘’important to judge ourselves not only on our professional skills but also on our ability to connect with our team, hence it is important to practice emotional intelligence both at the workplace and in daily life.”

She concluded by thanking the attendants for participating saying that “BrighterMonday has previously held such forums which brought together professionals from the human resource space to brainstorm and network on employment matters and this is surely not the last.”