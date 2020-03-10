Free trade area needs continental businesses to become a reality

For the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to materialize, Africa needs business leaders capable of investing and operating beyond their domestic markets.

The good news is that a small number of African corporates with a continental footprint already exists. The bad news is that the enabling environment that permits the private sector to play its historic role of wealth-creation is still missing.

AfCFTA to date has been a political project led by African politicians. Corporate Africa now has to play its own role of spreading investment and expertise beyond national borders.

This is a considerable challenge.

Not only is corporate Africa tiny, the number of African business leaders that operate beyond their domestic markets is even smaller. This can easily change, if African governments improve business environments. African business leaders operating beyond their home markets already exist: more can join them if the right steps are taken.

Corporate South Africa leads the way in integrating the continent due its comparatively more sophisticated business environment. For example, South Africa’s Standard Bank, which has a worldwide footprint, operates in the majority of sub-Saharan African countries including Mauritius, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and the whole of southern Africa.

Similarly, South Africa’s two mobile phone technology companies, Vodacom and MTN Group, operate Africa-wide. South Africa’s Shoprite Group is the largest supermarket retailer on the African continent with a network of distribution centres across 15 states. The country is also home to Raymond Ackerman and his Pick ’n Pay, which has expanded to become the largest online grocery business in Africa.

In Nigeria there is Aliko Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate. Its operations span sugar production, flour, and cement in nearly a dozen African countries.

Besides manufacturing cement in Obajana, Nigeria, Dangote Cement operates plants in countries including Zambia, Senegal, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, who hails from Rwanda, manufactures cement and tobacco products in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Uganda, South Sudan, and Nigeria.