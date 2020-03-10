Kariakoo Derby: Morrison the hero as Yanga down Simba

The Ghanaian scored the only goal in a highly-intensive encounter to ensure ‘Wananchi’ picked up four points from Wekundu wa Msimbazi this season

Yanga handed Simba their third loss of the season after picking up a 1-0 win during the Kariakoo Derby clash on Sunday in Dar es Salaam.

The club struck the only goal just before the first half ended when Bernard Morrison found the back of the net from a free-kick just outside the box.

Simba were forced to make a change in the 23rd minute as their defensive stalwart Erasto Nyoni was injured. Coach Sven Vandenbroeck brought Juma Abdul in place of Nyoni in a match that witnessed an end to end action from the first whistle.

Yanga got the opener just a minute before half-time when Morrison’s sumptuous strike beat Aishi Manula to find the top corner. The free-kick, taken with precision and power, left the Simba goalkeeper unmoved and dumbfounded as Yanga fans, including President John Magufuli who donned a jersey which was half Simba and half Yanga.

The goal for Yanga came although Simba looked the most dominant side in the first half with a ball possession of 56% compared to the hosts’ 44%. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi also had the most number of shots on target standing at four as opposed to Wananchi’s one.

The second half did not see any goals scored as Yanga clutched hard for their 1-0 win in the Kariakoo Derby with Simba tasting a league defeat for the third time of the season.

The 1-0 fall in Dar es Salaam put an end to Simba’s six-match winning streak while Yanga picked up their third consecutive win.

Yanga added their tally of wins collected and now stood at 14 and they also enjoy two matches in hand.

The win for Yanga against their arch-rivals did not alter the table standings as Simba remain clear leaders with 68 points, Azam FC are second on the log, and have 51 points while Yanga just harvested their 50th point.

The reverse fixture had ended in a 2-2 draw on January 4.

The teams’ line-ups

Yanga XI: Metacha Mnata, Juma Abdul, Jafary Mohammed, Lamine Moro, Said Makapu, Papy Tshishimbi, Balama Mapinduzi, Feisul Salum, Ditram Nchimbi, Haruna Niyonzima, Bernard Morrison.

Subs: Faroukh Shikalo, Kevin Yondani, Adeyum Salum,Mohammed Issa, Patrick Sibomana, Tariq Seif, Deus Kaseke.

++++

Simba XI: Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Francis Kahata.

Subs: Beno Kakolanya, Gadiel Michael, Kennedy Juma, Gerson Fraga, Sharaf Shiboub, Deo Kanda, Hassan Dilunga.