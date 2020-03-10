Map for financial access point ready July

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has said its geospatial data aimed at mapping all financial services access points in the country is expected to be ready in July.

The GIS data provides consumers in the area with the ability to find financial access points within a five kilometre radius of any point on the map.

The first phase of GIS data will begin March and April, covering the northern regions while the second phase of geospatial data is anticipated to commence May and June.

“Currently, the design of this system has completed by 98 per cent. We, therefore, expect that by July, 2020, this system will be ready and will have all the necessary data of financial service providers in the country. This is because the surveys, which the Central Bank used in the past had shortcomings, including fragmentation of data and expenses,” said Bernard Dadi, Director of National Payment System at BoT.

Dadi noted that geospatial data will also facilitate the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Framework (NFIF).

The financial regulators led by BoT, include Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) and TAMISEMI.

According to BoT, the geospatial data’s benefits include assisting policymakers on what financial services are not yet available, what services are needed and using this system, investor would know which area need financial service.

The third benefit is that regulators will have information access of all financial providers.

The GIS data provides a wide range of financial services and products to more Tanzanians, while covering a wider geographical spread.

Such data can be also used towards identifying the underserved geographical areas and instituting strategies and interventions that will address the identified bottlenecks to bring those populations who are otherwise excluded into the formal financial system.

On the other hand, for the private sector players, GIS data can be utilised to identify opportunities for expansion as well as boosting their marketing strategies to be more geographically targeted for maximum effectiveness, he noted.

GIS data will capture and display the exact each financial touch point on a map of the country, which allows users to identify the precise locations of banks, banking agents, microfinance institutions (MFIs), mobile money agents and other service providers.