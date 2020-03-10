Promoting a savings culture and ‘future’ in children

As parents, sometimes we are tempted to think that money issues are too complicated for our kids to comprehend or appreciate. This view is wrong. Psychologically, it is never too early to educate your child about money.

Various studies show that parents are more likely to talk to their children about having good manners, getting good grades at school, or religious values than they will discuss good savings habits.

It would be interesting in Tanzania to ask parents how often, if at all they talk about financial matters to their children. However, financial literacy for your child is about the best gift you can give to your child, especially if you start at an early age. Most parents, however sadly feel that they know enough about money and finances to teach their children about saving.

One of the best and simplest ways to introduce the concept of money to your children is to lead by example and to use practical or hands on approaches. For instance, the next time you plan to make a deposit or withdrawal at the bank, bring your child along with you and explain what you are doing and why you are doing it. Fortunately some of our banks in Tanzania already have children’s savings products.

However, more significantly, in addition to explaining why you need to save money. It is crucial that we embed in our children, the ideals of hard work, earning ones’ living and saving part of our income for the future. This should be done at an early age.

Promote the values of hard work

It is important to instil in the child’s psyche, the notion that money doesn’t grow on trees, it must be earned. And interest on savings is just one neat way of earning money.

Teach your children about the various sources of income that adults have. However, remind them that as a parent you don’t get paid for nothing, you earn your money by making a useful contribution to your employer or to society if you are a business person. Take the opportunity to remind your children of this every time you give them their regular allowance. In as much as you ask them how much of their allowance they give as a tithe offering at church, also ask them regularly how much of the allowance you give them is being saved.

Kids can save at home in piggy banks and mini safes and so forth but this is less desirable. Get your kids to save in a proper bank account. If your bank has account facilities for children, take advantage of these and help your kids to open their savings accounts. It is a lot more pleasurable for your twelve year old son to have their own savings account ATM card, rather than a piggy bank at home, which they can raid at any time. Your child will enjoy once every so often taking a trip to the bank.