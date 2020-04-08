CAG points out scam in procurement processes

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out financial irregularities of Sh6.31 billion in the contract for supply of pole tents for National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The CAG’s 2018/019 financial report also revealed inadequate execution of annual procurement plan in his 2018/019 financial report. It has noted that seven ministries, departments and agencies/regional secretariat (MDAs/RS) procured goods and services worth Sh3.61 billion, which were not contained in the procurement plan contrary to Sec.49 (2) & (3) of Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2011.

The CAG, further had discovered financial irregularities of Sh1.7 billion that Ministry of works, Transport & Communications paid TTCL in procurement of battery cells, connectors and other accessories for replacement in the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) sites.

“This was done without Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and TTCL,” reads part of the report. According to the audit findings, five audited entities made procurement of goods and services worth Sh5.5 billion without contracts contrary to Regulation 10(4) of PPR, 2013 that was amended 2016.

However, there was a cheat in terms of distribution of agricultural chemicals where the CAG report uncovered that the Ministry of Agriculture procured agricultural chemicals worth Tsh3.3 billion, but were not distributed to the intended beneficiaries. It added that delays may cause the chemicals to expire before use.