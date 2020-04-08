Don’t use corona to sack workers, TPSF argues

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has asked its members to refrain from using the corona pandemic pretext to lay off workers. TPSF Chairperson Ms Angelina Ngalula has told reporters that Tanzania and the world were passing through a very difficult period that called for rational actions by employers.

She called on all Tanzanian employers to work together and solve corona challenges instead of using the pandemic as an excuse for firing workers. Sacking workers, the chairperson said, would create a big problem to individuals and the nation, explaining that the TPSF supported the government position on how to tackle the corona outbreak.

Ms Ngalula said it was important for all Tanzanians to continue working while taking all the necessary safety measures against the pandemic. “Using problems for personal gain is not our Tanzanian culture. I appeal to employers countrywide to deal with challenges created by the outbreak of the disease instead of firing workers.

Our friends whose clusters have been have been severely hit, like tourism and agriculture, should report their challenges to the task force that has been formed so that their challenges could be sent to the government,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Tanzanian Employers (ATE), Dr Aggrey Mlimuka, said this was not the right time for locking people indoors because, he said, the effects would be catastrophic on jobs and the economy.