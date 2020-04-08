English Premier League top four odds: who will finish in the top four?

Liverpool’s title charge has been so impressive that the bookies have long since removed the champions-elect from the betting to finish in the top four. But below the Reds an intriguing battle is taking shape for the remaining Champions League qualifying places.

Latest Premier League top four odds Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea are odds-on to join Liverpool in making up the top four in the Premier League, but there is still time for the likes of Manchester United, Spurs, Arsenal and even Wolves and Sheffield United to mount a challenge.

With Liverpool removed from the betting, City are the unrivalled favourites at a prohibitive 1/250. Thirdplaced Leicester City (1/6) and Chelsea (8/11) make up the top four but the Blues are starting to sweat with Manchester United (7/4) just three points behind. •Manchester City 1/250 •Leicester City 1/6 •Chelsea 8/11 •Manchester United 7/4 •Wolverhampton Wanderers 6/1 •Tottenham Hotspur 12/1 •Sheffield United 12/1 •Arsenal 14/1 •Everton 80/1

All odds courtesy of bet365 are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change. Who will finish in the top four of the Premier League? As implied by the latest bookmakers’ odds.

Race for fourth Leicester (1/6) increased their chances of finishing third after beating relegation battlers Aston Villa 4-0 before the league went on recess due to the Covid-19 lockdown and are now on 53 points, eight clear of fifthplaced Manchester United.

That win kept their fivepoint lead over third-placed Chelsea (8/11), who ensured their three-point buffer remained over Manchester United with an impressive 4-0 win against Everton. United (7/4) defeated bitter rivals City 2-0 at the weekend and their recent form of five league games without defeat shows they should not be discounted just yet.

•Manchester City 1/250 •Leicester City 1/6 •Chelsea 8/11 •Manchester United 7/4 •Wolverhampton Wanderers 6/1 •Tottenham Hotspur 12/1 •Sheffield United 12/1 •Arsenal 14/1 •Everton 80/1 All odds courtesy of bet365 are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Who will finish in the top four of the Premier League? As implied by the latest bookmakers’ odds. Race for fourth Leicester (1/6) increased their chances of finishing third after beating relegation battlers Aston Villa 4-0 before the league went on recess due to the Covid-19 lockdown and are now on 53 points, eight clear of fifthplaced Manchester United.

That win kept their fivepoint lead over third-placed Chelsea (8/11), who ensured their three-point buffer remained over Manchester United with an impressive 4-0 win against Everton. United (7/4) defeated bitter rivals City 2-0 at the weekend and their recent form of five league games without defeat shows they should not be discounted just yet.