In a time of crisis: How businesses respond to Covid-19

Necessity is the mother of invention and there’s no time like a crisis or a recession to force a business to look very frankly at its future strategy and consider where it’s going to be when the storm has passed.

The pace at which the ‘corona crisis’ has hit has required many businesses to be very nimble in their response at a time when the mantra ‘innovate or die’ has never been more relevant. Plenty of Irish SMEs – as well as companies that are not so small – have stepped up to the challenge and are diversifying their offering to cater for new consumer demands, or have completely refocused their enterprise in order to survive.

What happens when your revenue base almost completely dissipates overnight? That was the experience of the ticketing platform, Tito. It caters for organisations of all sizes that are holding events that require ticket sales. Among its large commercial clients are the likes of Web Summit, C2 Montreal and CogX. Tito has processed up to $500m worth of tickets since it was created over half a decade ago.

Its business model is based on charging a percentage of the proceeds. However, its revenue base fell by 80% following the onset of coronavirus and the subsequent mass cancellation of conferences and group gatherings. Tito founders, Paul Campbell and Doc Parsons, responded by establishing Vito – an e-conferencing platform which hosted its first conference this week. Appropriately, it addressed the topic of helping business owners to bounce back following the impact of Covid-19.

“The new platform brings event content online, sells access and helps build communities,” Paul Campbell explained. “After speaking to numerous event organisers, it became clear there was a need for e-conferencing software that would enable events to operate without losing that community spirit.

The aim of Vito is not to replicate in-person conferences, but to compliment them once the impact of the pandemic dies down,” he added. Don’t let a crisis go to waste The closure of bars and restaurants has not only left service outlets with a steep fall off in revenue, it’s also resulted in the laying off of thousands of staff, in what’s hoped will be be a temporary situation.

Businessmen Sebastien Conway, Tim Cole and Doug Leddin of Wing It restaurants and Ohana bar established a new online grocery shopping and delivery portal, creating ten jobs for laid off workers from the hospitality and events industry.

It aims to create at least 20 more posts in the coming weeks. With large retailers experiencing delays in deliveries, due to the sheer volume of online shopping orders that they’ve received, StuffUNeed. ie is stepping in to the market to deliver goods to consumers’ doors in the capital via contactless delivery.

It has a range of local producers on its books, who may be finding it difficult to sell their goods at the moment as some of the outlets they supply may be closed during the pandemic. The platform seeks to reconnect these businesses with their existing customer base.

“We recognise that social distancing has made regular grocery shopping difficult for many,” Sebastien Conway, co-founder of StuffUNeed said. “Our aim with this site is to offer an additional grocery delivery option, lessening the need for people to leave their homes unnecessarily, while also giving producers a new platform to continue their trading,” he added.