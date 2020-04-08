Piloting farmers’ digital savings solution in Tanzania’s agriculture

Agriculture is a sector of primary importance in the Tanzania’s economy because of the strategic role it plays, great potential and opportunities it has, that wait to be tapped.

The overall performance of our economy has been driven to a large extent by the agricultural sector as it employs the majority of Tanzanians and it has strong links with other sectors like industrial sector, hence the agricultural-based nature of the economy.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) plays a crucial role in simplifying communication and access to information in the agricultural sector and rural development in Tanzania. Due to the fact that agriculture is the national priority sector, therefore it is one of the strategic areas for the application of ICT on economic transformation given that many urban and rural dwellers have access to communication facilities such as feature phones.

According to Chris Bwemo, a digital innovation expert, mobile phones in the country are progressively becoming affordable and important as they play an important role in overcoming rural isolation and thus make communication much easier. While farmers play an ever-increasing role in feeding the country and the world in general, majority of them lack their own capital to invest in their farms.

This makes them highly dependent on subsidies from the government and private sectors; occasionally these subsidies are not delivered on time but rather when the plantation season has already begun. One of the biggest challenge facing smallholder farmers in the country is a lack of proper planning for their funds, as at the end of a long resource-draining season of planting and nurturing their farms, the harvest period regularly brings a lot of cash to farmers that is inadequately planned for.

As a result, the farmers end up spending all of it and remain with little or nothing. During the pilot phase in Morogoro and Iringa, Bwemo and his team introduced a user-friendly platform that will address these challenges by stimulating farmers to have an attitude of saving little by little. In the end they will have accumulated their own cash of buying inputs.