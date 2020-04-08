Safaricom, Vodacom acquire M-Pesa from Britain’s Vodafone company

Safaricom and Vodacom on Monday announced their complete acquisition of the M-Pesa brand, product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly-created joint venture.

The Telecoms started a joint venture to acquire the intellectual property rights to M-Pesa mobile financial services platform from Britain’s Vodafone in 2019. The Sh1.3 billion transaction will let both purchasers make significant savings in royalties paid to Vodafone and expand the service to new African markets, this was according to ex- Safaricom’s CEO the late Bob Collymore.

“This is a significant milestone for Vodacom as it will accelerate our financial services aspirations in Africa. Our joint venture will allow Vodacom and Safaricom to drive the next generation of the M-Pesa platform – an intelligent, cloud-based platform for the smartphone age,” Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO, said in a statement.

“It will also help us to promote greater financial inclusion and help bridge the digital divide within the communities in which we operate.” Vodacom is a South African mobile communications company which is majority-owned by Vodafone (60.5%), one of the world’s largest communications companies by revenue.

“For Safaricom, we’re excited that the management, support and development of the M-Pesa platform have now been relocated to Kenya, where the journey to transform the world of mobile payments began 13 years ago,” Michael Joseph, outgoing Safaricom CEO said.

“This new partnership with Vodacom will allow us to consolidate our platform development, synchronise more closely our product road maps, and improve our operational capabilities into a single, fully converged Centre of Excellence.”