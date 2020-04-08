TECNO CAMON 15 broke a new Guinness World Record™ title of largest flip book

HONG KONG. Recently, TECNO released its new camera phone, the CAMON 15 series through an online launch event. This is Africa’s first online product launch, and TECNO unveiled its brand-new CAMON 15 series with a SONY camera and the trademarked TAIVOS™ technology.

In this launch, TECNO debuted largest flip book Guinness World Records™ Title, entirely composed of photos shot on the TECNO CAMON 15 Premier. The flip book covers an area of 299.26 square meter in total, with 4.676 square meters for a single page, which is the newest Guinness World Records title of largest flip book.

Although the photos are shot by a smartphone camera of TECNO CAMON 15 Premier, the details of the images are very vivid and clear even in such a gigantic flip book, as beautiful as photos shot by professional photographers.

The CAMON 15 is equipped with a powerful 64MP SONY camera, which is the leading global mobile photography trend. With the 64MP SONY camera, even after zooming in on a picture with 8x zoom, every detail is perfectly captured and shown.

The vividness of the photography has upgraded by 68% from past models. Click the shutter to capture beautiful views and unforgettable memories, you will find that every detail is displayed purely and clearly.