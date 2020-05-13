How data, analytics, and technology are helping us fight COVID-19

Apple and Google have an- nounced that they will collaborate on developing software that will help warn users if they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is an unprece- dented move by two U.S. tech giants to step in to fight the crisis.

Critics have been quick to raise concerns about how this may impact user privacy. But this is not the first time that tech companies are being in- vited to the driver’s seat to navigate this crisis. In fact, others parts of the world are already using technology much more aggressively to con- tain the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides helping societies remain connected over the Internet, these technologies are also enabling pub- lic health officials to track potentially infected individuals, enforce quar- antine measures, create communi- ty-wide awareness about the virus, and plan coordinated responses to deal with resource shortages. So how exactly is this being done?

Contact tracing

Countries like Singapore, Tai- wan, South Korea, and Israel are using data from citizens’ mobile phones to perform “contact trac- ing” – a method that uses trajectory and geo-location data from mobile phones to detect and isolate individ- uals who were in close proximity to someone who has been tested posi- tive for COVID-19. It is based on the same technology and analytics that digital marketers often use to iden- tify and target potential custom- ers with advertisements through their smartphone apps, such as in geo-targeting and geo-fencing.

Singapore’s Government

Technology Agency has devel- oped an app called TraceTogether, which enables infected individuals to share information with the au- thorities about those who they have come in contact with recently. In South Korea, entrepreneurs have developed websites that show the places recently visited by known coronavirus cases and allow users to check if there are any known coronavirus cases in their vicinity. Israel’s internal security service agency is using location data to send text messages to those who may have been exposed to the vi- rus, cautioning them to self-iso- late. More recently, Germany an- nounced a Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing ini- tiative to develop a similar contact tracing mobile app. While these applications have raised some concerns about privacy, they have been widely viewed as effective and necessary tools in the fight to pro- actively stop the spread of the virus and saving lives in these countries.

