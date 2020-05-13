Kay Figo; one of the best female artistes in Zambia
Cynthia Kayula Bwalya, popularly known as Kay Figo (born July23, 1985) is one of the best female artistes in Zambia. She was born in a small mining town called Luanshya.
Her music style includes a mixture of rhythms like Ragga, R&b and Pop. She is also famous for the Zambian style Dunka Dunka.
EARLY LIFE AND CA- REER
Daughter of Benson Bwalya and Melody Mukupa, she started singing at a very tender age of 9. Acording to her sister, Kay Figo was never a problematic girl; she was always directed to studies, house chores and religious.
Kay is a short name for Kayula and Figo means freedom. By the age of 14, Kay Figo had formed a group with her two friends, which they called PAK WV, were they used
to Rap and Sing.They also won several talent shows while in school.
However, her career gained a boost only when she completed her secondary O’levels and started to perform solo.
In 2010, she released a single called ‘Chachi- lamo’ (meaning It’s too much), which was given a massive airplay on radio and television stations. She was also nominated for a Zambian music video award (Born & Bred) as the best new artist and her career was off and running. Her first album,
‘Kanyelele’ included hit songs like the album title itself ‘Kanyelele’, ‘Phone’, ‘Chachilamo’ and ‘Wandowa’. ‘Kanye- lele’ was one of the dance hit songs, which also received massive airplay. Her album sold over a thousand copies.
In 2012, she was awarded with the Born & Bred music video awards for Best female video of her hit single ‘Shelle’. In 2013, she was also nom- inated at the Zambian music awards in the best female album contem- porary category. Kay Figo also launched a new single entitled ‘Nto Nto Nto’ (meaning Bit by Bit).