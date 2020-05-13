NEMC, Tanesco given 10 days to study Kidatu Dam rising water level impact

The Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, has issued 10-day ultimatums to the National En- vironment Management Council (NEMC) and Tanzania Electrify Supply Company (TANESCO) to conduct an impact assessment following an increase in water levels at the Kidatu Hydroelectricity Power Generation Dam.

Zungu issued the ultimatums while on a joint tour with the Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani. The tour was aimed at inspecting the overflowing Kidatu Dam, which has led to floods in the surrounding areas.

“It is important to conduct an impact assessment caused by the overflowing of the dam as well as the extent at which the dam itself might have been af- fected by soil erosion,” he said.

The minister observed that the dam might have been affected an accumulation of mud; hence releasing the water out might be a wrong decision that would end up affecting the dam’s power generation capacity.

“The Rufiji Hydroelectric Power Plant depends on the availability of adequate wa- ter from various sources there for we need a proper assess- ment to ensure that there is enough water to supply the project in question,” said Zungu.

The minister noted that since his ministry is entrusted with the role of environmental pro- tection, he will make sure that water sources are well protect- ed with the aim of supplying adequate water to Rufiji Dam.

“The government has com- mitted a lot of resources in making sure that the Rufi- ji Project is coming to effect, thus its is our role as conserva- tionists to make sure that the project is sustainable,” he said. The minister stressed on the need to emphasize on advoca- cy for environment conserva- tion in the water sources, es- pecially by discouraging locals who are doing their activities on river banks and sources.

