‘Project Restart’: English Premier League facing decisive week over season resumption.

The Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing wheth- er it is possible to resume and complete the current season.

Club officials will meet on Monday to continue talks on “Project Restart”. PrimeMinisterBorisJohnsondidnot mention professional sport in unveil- ing plans to reopen society on Sunday.

The government was expected to announce on Monday that some elite athletes can start an initial phase of re- stricted group training later this week. That will depend on medical pro- tocols being finalised and accepted.

Footballers have so far been limited to individual training. On Monday, Alison McGovern, the shadowsportsminister,wrotetoSports Minister Nigel Huddleston asking 20 questions about “Project Restart”.

They request transparency around plans and medical protocols, health risk assessments, numbers of people allowed at games, measures if there are positive tests, personal protective equipment for medical staff, non-playing staff, referees and the media, and ticket refunds for fans.

“The government’s recent me- dia announcements have placed great emphasis on the morale impact of the return of the Pre- mier League,” McGovern writes.

“Leaving aside the focus on elite sport rather than grassroots participa- tion, this strategy raises many ques- tions. The public will rightly wish the governmenttobeopenaboutitsplans.”

A vote on whether to use neutral venues is not planned during Mon- day’s Premier League meeting a sign that an estimated six or seven clubs remain opposed to the idea.

But the talks represent a major step towards establishing whether there is an appetite for playing out the season.

League bosses do not believe there is wide support for scrap- ping relegation, and are confident there is a consensus for returningto training, regardless of when the permission to play again is given.

The league has been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic but is aiming to resume in June, with most clubs having nine games to play.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is due to meet football authorities tomorrow. Later this week, the Premier League will also hold talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association and theLeague Managers Association after they have digested the medical protocols needed for a return to firstly phased training and then full competition, and have received feedback from their members.