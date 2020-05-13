Revenue from tourism poised to drop by 75pc

The NCAA estimat- ed to collect Tsh162.7 billion, now is Tsh58 billion; TFS estimat- ed to accumulate Tsh153.6 billion, now is Tsh121 billion; and TAWA estimated to collect Tsh58.1 billion, now is Tsh22 billion.

In response to the situation, the ministry continues to engage industry stakehold- ers to develop strat- egies to help the sec- tor become stronger.

In the fiscal year 2020/2021, the Minis- try estimates to collect Tsh65.26 billion from its department sourc- es, funds and institu- tions. Of these funds, departments will col- lect Tsh22.66 billion; subsidized institutions will collect Tsh18.85

billion; and TWPF and TaFF will accumu- late Tsh23.75 billion. In addition, TANA- PA, NCAA, TAWA and TFS estimate to collect Tsh738.23 billion. Of which, TANAPA will collect Tsh363.91 bil- lion, NCAA Tsh162.66 billion, TWA Tsh58.06 billion and TFS Tsh153.60 billion.

Kigwangalla ex- plained that in the financial year 2020/2021, the Minis- try estimates to spend Tsh114.59 billion; of which Tsh69.57 billion is for normal expen- diture and Tsh45.02 billion is for devel- opment projects.

The estimated ex- penditure includes sal- aries Tsh50.85 billion and other expenditure

is Tsh18.72 billion. In addition, Tsh45.02 billion will be uti- lised to finance devel- opment projects, of which Tsh44.32 billion will come from devel- opment partners and Tsh700 million will come from the Cen- tral Government Fund.

Meanwhile, the East African Business Coun- cil (EABC) has urged countries in the region to make additional funds available for the tourism sector, facing revenue losses of more than $5.4 billion in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.