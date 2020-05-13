Smart Lab launches programme to connect corporates with tech talent

To bridge barriers around hiring, a local firm, Smart Lab, has commenced its new recruitment and outsourcing platform that will support corporate to build first-class engineering teams and provide support through the collective experience.

“Using smart lab talent, we will help companies achieve it by bridging barriers around hiring, identifying top talent that fits specific role, consider- ing the employee lifecycle, and building successful teams,” said Edwin Bruno, CEO and Founder of Smart Codes.

He pointed out that such professionals are an extended part of Smart Lab and have been recruited to answer specific objectives of the respective employer, adding that they will be working under the Smart Lab umbrella and delivering for that particular employer.

According to him, Smart Lab Talent recruitment programme is a wing aimed at linking talent with the right employer. It is a new unit that outsources the top engineering teams for their corporate partners and provides them with support through the vast technological experience that has been already existed in Smart Lab.

On recruiting procedure, Bruno said the candidates go through careful scrutiny, screening and training to make sure they provide their employers with top-notch engineering and technological solutions that are crucial in today’s demanding world.

He explained that the recruiting process starts with Smart Lab advertising posts on their online platforms. Then a selected panel of professionals within the organisation meets with selected interviewers.

The floor is open for the professionals to open their careers and expectations. Selected candidates will go through another interview phase with the top management before final candidates are selected and groomed ready for their future tasks.

