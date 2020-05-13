Why innovation in times of a pandemic is inevitable

Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows, William Shakespeare once said. True to his saying, we’ve observed that every great Pandemic in history has led to new way of life and innovations.

The Great Plague in Europe brought every job at par and paid as per skill, changing everything from society to modern medicine. The more recent SARS led to the acceleration of internet penetration in China, Hong Kong and gave birth to ecommerce as we know it today in Asia-pacific region.

“Necessity is the mother of in- vention” a famous English prov- erb is very relevant in today’s en- vironment as Covid-19 or more commonly called Corona virus brought individuals, companies, governments and human race together to find new tools or methods to survive. It brought collective human intelligence to work for common greater good.

A few examples of innovations as a result of Coronavirus are: Low cost toaster size ventilators or using scuba div- ing kits with 3D printed valve Conversion of thousands of Indian railways coaches into isolation wards on wheels making it easier to reach the remotest part of India in hour of need Full body protection suited developed by DRDO using ad-hesive used to build submarine Repurposing sugar mills, distilleries to manufacture hand sanitizers Robots are being used in countries like Taiwan, Sin- gapore for sample collections, dispensing foods, and medicines in isolation wards Geo-location mapped selfies is used effectively in South Ko- rea along with electronic fencing based on a user’s cell phone location to ensure social distancing.

Impact it will have on work- places will be immense as once world gets back to new normal, our teams will be more connect- ed, have more empathy for our fellow workers and will have the attitude for getting things done no matter what the situation is.

