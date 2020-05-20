China donates medical supplies to help Tanzania fight COVID-19

The Chinese embassy in Tanzania on Friday hand- ed over the first batch of anti-epidemic supplies donated by the Chinese government to help the east African nation fight COVID-19.

The supplies include 2,000 N95 protective masks for medical use, 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 surgical gloves, 10,000 medical isolation shoe covers, 2,000 pieces of pro- tective clothing, 2,000 medical protective goggles and 500 infrared thermometers.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke handed over the medical supplies to Mabula Mchembe, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and

Children, in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. Wang said she hopes the supplies will be swiftly distributed to healthcare workers to enable them to be better equipped to treat COVID-19 patients and save lives. The ambassador said the China-Tanzania joint fight against COVID-19 is the epitome of Chi- na-Africa relationship.

