‘Evander Holyfield’s admission about Mike Tyson fight

Evander Holyfield has sent boxing fans into a frenzy after confirming talks are underway for a fight with fellow legend Mike Tyson.

Holyfield, 57, and Tyson, 53, have been teasing fans over recent weeks, both saying they’re coming out of retirement to fight for charity.

Amis speculation the former heavyweight champions could step back in the ring for a trilogy fight against each other, Holyfield has confirmed the possibility is very much on the cards.

Speaking to The 3 Point Conversation about the possibility of fighting Tyson again, Holyfield said: “His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that way.

“If it happens, then that’s no problem. Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something.

“When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together,

“They must be coming together to do this like this. But the fact of the matter is, I didn’t mind if we do something like this.

Holyfield Holyfield insists his and Tyson’s comebacks weren’t preplanned to coincide.

“Well the point of the come back somebody just made up the names themselves I’d been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions,” he said.

“Meaning that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I wanted to help the kids.

“I wanted to come back and be able to show the kids that if you take care of your body at a young age, if you don’t get bad habits, you don’t gotta put them down.

