Geita Gold Mining steps up fight against Covid-19

Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has joined forces with its partners to combat and contain the spread of the coronavirus in Tanzania. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses worldwide. GGML believes that the corona-virus pandemic requires a joint response from all stakeholders in the country’s mining industry.

The company has rolled out a series of interventions and campaigns across its site and in the surrounding communities in the effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. GGML has donated a total of Tsh1.6 billion to support the government efforts to curtail the spread of the virus and is work- ing to ensure that all measures are taken aligned with the directives issued by the government.

Wayne Louw says GGML has already donated a total of Tsh1.1 billion to the national level interventions through the Covid-19 Emergency Fund set up under the Prime Minister’s Office. According to Louw, the remaining Tsh500 million will be spent to support regional and community interventions in Geita including the provision of key medical supplies and equipment such as PPE, ventilators and oxygen masks.

Hand Wash Facilities The company also donated 10 tanks with the capacity of 1000 liters each for public hand washing in various parts of Geita Town, and chlorine which has replace liquid soap at the facilities. The project is also supported by Geita Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (GEUWASA) who will provide water on a regular basis to ensure the service is available to the public all the time. The tanks, which form the initial dispatch of the donation are located at bus stand (2), Mwatulole centre (1), Shilabela centre (1), Nyankumbu centre (1), Nyankumbu market (1), Geita hospital (1), Gold Market (2), and Moyo wa Huruma Orphanage center (1). The second consignment will include 2 tanks for people with disabilities and 2 for small children. Japheth Masesa, Geita Town

Public Health Officer thanked GGML for the support which, adding that the support will limit excuses of people not washing their hands regularly because one does not need to be home to wash their hands.

“I encourage everyone to not take this opportunity for granted. Obviously, these facilities have come at a cost. We must demonstrate that we appreciate the efforts our partners in development are putting in ensuring that we all remain safe during, and even after this pandemic. Let us all make good use of this service,” says Masesa.

He also devotes that Geita Town Council would designate one officer to manage the project and ensure that at all times the tanks are replenished with water and also chlorinated.

Sr. Adelberra Mukure, the Director of Moyo wa Huruma Orphanage centre was also very happy to receive one of the facilities. She recounted how the orphanage centre with 168 children was struggling to ensure that all residents have access to hand washing facilities that suit their demography.

