Tanzania first country to welcome all tourists again with open arms

DAR ES SALAAM – Enjoy a normal holiday or vacation in Tanzania is now a presidential message and the message the Tanzania Tourism Board made their policy. Warnings and information about COVID-19 vanished from the official travel and tourism portal for Tanzania.

Is Tanzania ready to welcome tourists from all over the world with open arms, or is this an act of deadly desperation to avoid a collapse of the Tanzania economy?

This action triggered Cuthbert Ncube, chairman of the African Tourism Board to call Africa to be careful, raising his concern it will take weeks after tourism starts to understand or feel the impact or return of COVID-19.

Recording a sharp decrease of coronavirus spread in Tanzania, President John Magufuli had said on Sunday that he was looking to encourage foreign tourists, busi- ness visitors to fly to Tanzania for normal holidays and business.

The Tanzanian president said that Covid-19 infections in the country has gone down tremendously, and was looking to welcome tourists to visit Tanzania unconditionally. “I have directed the Ministry of Tour- ism to attract airline companies to fly their tourist and passenger scheduled planes to Tanzania with immediate effect”, Magufuli said.

He said that no foreign visitor will be subjected to 14 days quarantine when landing in Tanzania, but, full protective measures against Covid-19 spread will be observed by tourists scheduled to visit this country.

Covid-19 protective measures now in place in Tanzania are the wearing of a mask, washing hands with flowing water and soap, hand sanitizing and distancing by one meter of a bit more in gatherings, and in public passenger vehicles.

The Tanzanian president said during a Sunday Service at the Lutheran Church of Tanzania that that a number of airlines had made full bookings until Au- gust for tourists waiting to travel to Tanzania holidays and wild- life safaris, adding that he had instructed his Ministers to allow the flights to fly into this country.

