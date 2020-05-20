Uber on mask drivers’ verification

Uber is taking safety measures to help everyone who uses its app stay safe and healthy. From this week, Uber riders and drivers in Tanzania are required to wear a mask or face covering during a trip. As part of a new in-app safety checklist, before drivers go online, they will be asked to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering using new object recognition technology.

Any driver who is not wearing a mask or other face covering will not be able to go online. Drivers will also be asked to confirm if they’ve taken additional safety measures such as regularly sanitising their car and making hand sanitizer available for their riders.

While riders will be required to take safety precautions like washing their hands before getting in the car, sit- ting in the backseat and opening windows for ventilation. These new safety measures will be introduced on Monday 18 May and stay in effect un- til the end of June, when they will be reviewed based on the latest official health guidance.

Uber has allocated $50 million globally to help provide drivers with access to the protective equipment, cleaning and sanitising supplies they need to work more safely on the Uber app. In Tanzania, Uber is local- ly working to provide masks to drivers and continues to provide tips on the app on preventing infection with COVID-19 while travelling with passengers.

In addition, Uber will partner with consumer goods company Unilever to provide hygiene kits to drivers and couriers in the UK, with plans to expand to more countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa soon. The kits will include Cif (Jif) Antibacterial Multi-Purpose Spray and Lifebuoy alcohol-based hand gel, among other items.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said: “For months we’ve been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who continue to make essential trips. Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we’re taking unprecedented measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy, every time they use Uber.

