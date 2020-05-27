Barrick North Mara Mine told to use CIP gold processing technology

Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment) Mussa Azzan Zungu has called on Barrick North Mara gold mine to use CIP gold processing technology to protect Tanzania’s environment and reduce its own costs on protecting the mine’s environment.

The minister told his audience that it was pertinent for all gold mines in Tanzania to adopt the technology for its proven usefulness, worth and convenience in treating toxic sludge.

“It is important to use this technology in treating the toxic sludge because of its intrinsic horrifying hazards once seepage from the sludge enters water sources, especially rivers. Contaminated water bodies would pose terrible health consequences to people would use that water,” the minister explained adding: “We have satisfied our- selves that waste water here is safe and we shall maintain our regular inspections.” Mr Zungu said although the government welcomed investors, investment must conform to the law.

The minister was accompanied by a cabinet colleague, Minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko, Deputy Minister for Land, Housing and Human Set- tlement Development Angeline Mabula, NEMC Board Chairman, Professor Esnati Chaggu, and several NEMC officials.

Minister Biteko presented a cheque for 34 billion/- and said the money would be used to compensate Nyamongo residents.

“This money will be used to compensate eligible Nyamongo residents to end friction between the residents and Barrick Company. After compensation the government will not tolerate individuals who will instigate Nyamongo resident to have sour relations between them and the company,” he warned.

Ms Mabula called on people to respect the law governing urban development and avoid building houses without approval of district councils. Proven violators of the law would be losers, she cautioned.

NEMC General Director Dr Samuel Gwamaka said the council was making follow ups on mining operations countrywide.

