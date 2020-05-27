Kenya unveils first video conferencing system in Africa

Nairobi. Kenya ’s Gaming tech start-up, Usiku Games has launched the first Made-in-Africa video conferencing system that will enable users to enjoy better quality calls with unlimited at- tendees,atmoreaffordableprices.

Dubbed “Gumzo”, a Swahili word that means chatting, the service is free for users to attend meetings, and only costs Sh100 per week for those who want to host their own meetings. Users are able to pay via Mpesa.

The web-based Gumzo system is also one of the most secure platforms with all calls encrypted ensuring that users’ calls are private and protected.

To avoid the problem of “Zoom Bombing”, Gumzo is also using local phone number verification and real-names to ensure a safe environ- ment for the users. Meeting hosts can review the live vid- eo, name and phone number of each attendee before al- lowing them into the room.

According to Jay Shapiro, CEO, of Usiku Games, Gumzo is Africa’s first innovation in video conferencing built by Kenyan developers who have exhibited a high level of skill in coding and system architecture:

‘’This is a turning point in Africa’s innovation since our users will be able to enjoy lower rates, longer talk time and host many people at the same time without worrying about their security,’’ Shapiro said.

He also points out that the users will enjoy better quality calls, due to the low latency of the high-speed broadband in Africa.

“This is supported by the fact that our servers are right here in Africa, which allows for quick and seamless connections. The competition all host their servers in China USA, so their video signals must go halfway around the planet via undersea cables, which takes time and degrades the call quality” he said.

The video conferencing system will also enable African countries to retain the fees in local economies, compared to the competition that repatriates it off the continent:

