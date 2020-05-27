NEMC calls for proper code to guide sand mining

The National Environment Manage- ment Council (NEMC) has called for formulation of appropriate code to guide sand mining in river valleys in or- der to protect environment, create jobs for youths and increase public revenue.

The call has been made by the NEMC Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, while on a visit of Matosa area, Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam Region, after meeting young people mining sand in Matosa Valley, through which Mbezi River flows.

Dr Gwamaka said well coordinated sand mining could be a source of public revenue and employment to young people, hence the need for sand mining guidelines.

He proposed that NEMC, the Commission of Minerals and District Councils should work together to formulate guidelines, explaining that Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, had already issued a circular to that effect.

The RC, he said, appealed to Minerals Ministry, NEMC and District councils to work together so that sand mining could be done sustainably. One of the miners at the site, Mr Jeremia Kitomali, called on the government to give sand miners permits because, he said, miners were arrested by authorities while they were reportedly doing a good job to the nation.

He argued that sand miners removed dirty from river beds and banks, facilitating proper flow of water in rivers. “When we remove dirty and sand to river beds and banks, water flows properly,” he argued.

