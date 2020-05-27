PM urges farmers to get ready for massive oil palm cultivation

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Saturday that the East African nation will start engaging in massive cultivation of oil palm from October to end importation of edible oils.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s office issued in Kigoma region after Majaliwa had inspected oil palm seedlings nursery owned by Bulombora National Service, an affiliate of Tanzania People’s Defense Forces, said the premier told oil palm farmers in the region to get prepared for massive cultivation of the crop.”

Massive cultivation of oil palm starts in October. Each farmer, be individuals or co- operative farming groups will be pro- vided with free-of-charge seedlings across the region,” said Majaliwa.

The statement said the Prime Minister said 1.8 million oil palm seedlings have already been grown for distribution to farmers, adding that Tanzania looked forward to end imports of edible oils.

In February, 2019, Majaliwa announced that the government had set aside 4.3 million U.S. dollars to boost cultivation of oil palm as part of its strategy to ending importation of edible oils.

The Kigoma region accounts for more than 80 percent of the palm oil produced in the country and has the potential to make Tanzania one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of palm oil due to its soils and weather.

Tanzania imports almost half of its total edible oils despite having a vast and promising production potential in palm oil and sunflower sub-sectors.

