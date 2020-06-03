Africa’s tourism industry preparing for a post-coronavirus era

At the start of 2020, Africa’s tourism industry was predicted to grow. The United World Tourism Organization, or UNWTO, estimated a 3 to 5% increase in international arrivals to the continent as a result of demand for air travel and easier visa processes.

As coronavirus hit, airports were shut down, tourists stopped arriving and the industry was forced to pause. Many countries on the continent also imposed lockdowns, shutting down hotels, tour companies, event centers and public transportation.

The tourism industry consisting of entertainment, accommodation, food and beverage and operating tours employs more than 1 million people each in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, according to the United Nations.

It also accounts for more than 20% of employment in Seychelles, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, and Principe and Mauritius. But due to the spread of Covid-19, many of its sectors are cutting jobs and losing revenue.

The UN estimates that the pandemic will cost up to 2 mil- lion direct and indirect jobs in tourism on the continent.

Loss of revenue In Kenya, some hotels and guesthouses on the Kenyan coast reported occupancy rates of less than 7% in March, according to local media.

In the same month, Victor Shikata, the general manager at the Flamingo beach hotel, in Mombasa, Kenya’s coast, told CNN that the hotel’s pool and lounge were empty. And its once sandy beaches have become deserted as a result of the virus.

The hotel also had to deal with massive cancellations of holidays and conference meetings, he added.

Food and beverage services are not left out as business owners say they are forced to lay off staff or cut down on their salaries.

Ada Osakwe, founder of Nuli, a chain of health food restaurants based in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center told CNN that her business was forced to close down 9 of its 10 stores following the coronavirus pandemic in April.

According to Osakwe, the restaurant’s sales dropped by 95% during a mandatory lockdown set by President Buhari, forcing her to cut the salaries of her employees.

“I’m just really with spreadsheets and putting percentages next to everyone’s names to see how we are going to pay salaries. After April, I don’t know how we are going to survive,” she said.