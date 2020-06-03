Beer makers TBL now East Africa’s second most valuable firm

Tanzania Breweries Limited Plc (TBL) has been ranked the second most valuable firm in the East African region in a ranking dominated by Kenyan companies.

South Africa’s based ‘African Business’ has disclosed the above in a ranking of the region’s top 20 firms.

Vodacom Tanzania was ranked at number 6. The country’s cellular net operator market value placed at $ 827 million (Tsh1.89 trillion) with net income of $39 million (Tsh89.3 billion) while Tanzania Cigarette Company Limited (TCC) was ranked number 7 with a market value at $738 million (Tsh1.69 trillion) and net income of $20 million (Tsh45.79 billion).

NMB Bank Plc has been ranked the 10th most valuable firm in the East African region. The bank is the only financial institution from Tanzania ranked in East Africa region’s top 20 firms with a market value up 54. 41 per cent to $ 508 million (Tsh1.163 trillion) and net income $65 million (Tsh148.83 billion) from $329 million (Tsh753.31 billion) posted in 2018.

NMB, the country’s largest lender earnings rose 52 per cent last year while de- posits were up 15 per cent and loans grew 12 per cent.

NMB acknowledges the ef- fect the novel coronavirus crisis will have on the lives of many Tanzanians and the economy, says Ruth Zaipuna, acting Managing Director.

“We are looking at several interventions that can support our customers and to work closely with the government to ensure a minimised impact on the economy,” she says.

“As Tanzania’s leading bank, we are at the heart of the economy and it is our duty to ensure we support our clients.”

In the ranking, which is based on a firm’s market capitalisation at the end of March, Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) was ranked at position 19, with a market capital of $170 million (Tsh389.25 billion) and net income of $25 million (Tsh57.24 billion).

TBL’s market value was placed at $ 1.396 billion (Tsh3.21 trillion) compared to Tsh2.49 trillion of Kenya’s East African Breweries.

