Former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete joins Nutrition International’s Board of Directors

Nutrition International has announced the appointment of Mr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, the for- mer president of Tanzania, to its Board of Directors. Mr Kikwete’s appointment was unanimously confirmed during the Board of Director’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2020, which was held virtually for the first time due to the on- going COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to have Mr Jakaya Kikwete join us in our mission to end malnutrition,” said David de Ferranti, Chair of Nutrition International’s Board of Directors. “He has shown a sustained commitment to making the world a better place, whether through nutrition, education, or peace and security.” Mr Kikwete served as the president of Tanzania from 2005 to 2015. He previously held several portfolios in Cabinet, including Minister of Finance and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

As president, he was elected Chairman of the Southern African Development Community Organ on Defence, Security and Politics, and Chairman of the African Union Assembly of Heads of States and Governments.

“We are energized and ex- cited that His Excellency is joining our Board of Directors,” said Joel Spicer, president and CEO of Nutrition International. “Nutrition International is fortunate to have an unusually high-powered and committed Board – intent on action. We share the collective conviction that now, more than ever, the world must prioritize nutrition in order to build back better.

Mr Kikwete’s guidance and stewardship will be crucial as we work for a world where everyone, everywhere can reach their full potential.”

In 2017, Mr Kikwete established the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation, which works with governments and stakeholders to transform the lives of people across Af- rica through innovative, ef- fective, sustainable and value-added solutions.

He also serves on the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement and is a member of the International Commission on Financing and Global Education Opportunity.

