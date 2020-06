Mtwara Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Alphayo Kidata (left) receives a donation of masks, liquid soap, a hand-washing mashine and a water storage tank on behalf of the Regional Commissioner from NMB’s Acting Mtwara Branch Manager, Rosemary Moshi.

The bank donated items worth Sh3 million to help in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Second right is Haji Msingwa, NMB’s Government Relations Manager