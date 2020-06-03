TPB Bank generates Tsh1tri assets after merger with TIB

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has approved the merger of TIB Corporate Ltd and TPB Bank Plc, making it the first major merger in the sector this year.

The move paves the way for the integration of the two lenders. This is the third merger involving TPB after Twiga Bancorp and Covenant Bank mergers and part of a plan to improve financial stability and reduce the number of state run banks in the country.

Sabasaba Moshingi, CEO at TPB Bank Plc, noted that with the merger, TPB assets will reach over Tsh1 trillion. “Previous to the official announcement of the merger, TPB posted an increase in total deposits to Tsh743 billion from Tsh449 billion earlier. Before the merger total assets by TPB Bank Plc amounted to Tsh657 billion, in which its total assets are now well over Tsh1 trillion,” said Moshingi.

The two banks received the final approval from the Bank of Tanzania and the Treasury Registrar, Athumani Mbuttuka, said on Monday that the merger of the two lenders is a continuation of measures being carried out by BoT to create the biggest bank (TPB Bank Plc) by assets.

“The mergers of lenders with similar roles, including banks, are done for purposes of increasing efficiency and reduce operational costs. All seven branches of the struggled TIB Corporate, assets and liabilities have been acquired by TPB Bank Plc,” said Mbuttuka.

He assured the 142 workers of the TIB Corporate Ltd that the central bank measures will not affect their jobs. The registrar said the government’s decision was aimed at enhancing performance of public owned banks to ensure they are financially sound, sustainable financial institutions and capable of effectively and efficiently serving a wide range of customers.

