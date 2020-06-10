NMB increases dividend pay- out by 45pc to Shs 48 billion

NMB Bank Plc has increased the amount it will pay in dividends for the full year ended 2019 by 45 per cent to Shs48 billion. In the year ended 2018, the Shs33 bank paid billion a total of sh33 billion in dividends.

In a bank’s first ever digital Annual General Meeting (AGM) under interim Chairperson, Margaret Ikongo, shareholders endorsed also increases earnings per share to Tsh96 from Tsh66, thanks to the bank’s impressive Shs142 billion, an increase of 46 per cent of the net profits posted last year.

“NMB has over the years maintained a healthy capital position and we intend to continue doing so. To achieve this, it is critical that we make the right decisions especially in anticipation of any regulatory changes in capital requirements,” said Ikongo.

She added that the bank’s long- term intention is to accelerate dividend growth in the coming years. Ikongo said she has noted that with an increase 46 per cent in prof- it in 2019, the Tier 1 bank, which given a stable B1 credit rating by global rating agency, Moody’s, it confirms the confidence, which the international community has in the country’s largest bank.

According to her, approved dividend payout is in line with the board’s position to strike a balance maximizing shareholders’ returns while also reinvesting funds into the bank’s business to finance its growth plans.