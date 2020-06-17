Govt: Huge opportunities emerge amid COVID-19

Despite the impact of the novel COVID-19 crisis, huge opportunities have emerged in the country, the government has revealed. Tabling the national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, mentioned opportunities associated with the pandemic; include the increased in the use of digital channels in various activities such as videoconferencing, electronic financial transactions, use of traditional medicines, and manufacturing opportunities.

About digital channels, people still need to shop and still need to buy, but if they’re concerned about COVID-19, their impetus to make that purchase online is far greater.

This creates a habit; so when the coronavirus pandemic scare passes and consumer behavior normalizes, the behavior shift to shop online would already have been created. Other opportunities had been transportation of food crops to the regional mar- kets, reduction of transport and manufacturing costs due to the decline in oil prices. This will result in a catch- ing-up effect compared to other markets, he added.

According to him, the catching patterns being catalysed by the COVID-19 situation. However, innovation in gen significance of utilizing strategies suitable for localities instead of copying from other countries.