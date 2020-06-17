Who Are the Highest Paid Soccer Players?

1.Lionel Mess

Salary: $127 million

Lional Messi is not just the highest paid soccer player, but the highest-paid athlete in the world. Known as one of FC Barcelona’s star players, the Argentinian player landed a new 4-year contract with the team in 2017.

He currently makes $92 million a year in salary and bonuses. To supplement his salary, Messi boasts a lifelong sponsorship deal with Adidas (ADDYY) , as well as smaller deals with Gatorade, Pepsi (PEP) Get Report , and Huawei.

This earns an additional $35 million a year in endorsements. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Messi’s total worth is $400 Million. His international renown as an athlete has even earned him a theme park named in his honor, projected to open in 2020 in China.

Unfortunately, before heading out on his tour of US, he injured his lower leg during training. Medical tests indicated a Grade 1 calf strain, a relatively small injury. However, his return to the game will lean on how quickly he recovers from the injury.

2.Christiano Ronaldo

Salary: $109 million

Despite growing up in a humble home in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the third-highest paid athlete in the world. He is often cited as one of the best soccer players of all time. In 2009, Ronaldo was transferred from the Manchester United team to Real Madrid, paying the most expensive transfer fee in history at the time.

He continued playing with Real Madrid for the next 10 years. In July 2018, he signed a 4-year contract with the Italian team Juventus with a transfer fee of $117 million. This was the most an Italian team ever paid to acquire a player.

Currently, Ronaldo is paid a salary of $65 million. In addition to his salary, Ronaldo boasts a lifetime contract with Nike. He also has deals with Herbalife (HLF) – Get Report , EA Sports (EA) – Get Report and American Tourister, bringing his income up another $44 million. Accord- ing to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo’s total worth is $460 million.