Govt to invest Shs986bn in new irrigation systems

The government plans to build new agricultural irrigation systems in the coming years. According to Tanzania’s National Irrigation Commission (NIRC), $426 million is planned to be invested to build 384 new irrigation systems over the next five years in eight regions of the country including Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Morogoro, Mtwara, Mwanza, Tabora, and Katavi.

According to the authorities, this program is intended to alleviate the difficulties of the Tanzanian agricultural sector, which accounts for a third of the country’s GDP.

The recent heavy rains in the East African region have affected the performance of the sector, which employs 75% of the population. The invest- ment will have a direct impact on the improvement of food security across the country.

According to Daudi Kaali, MD of NIRC, the funds needed to implement the new irrigation projects will be mobilized under the second phase of Tanzania’s Agricultural Sector Development Program, which is scheduled to be completed by 2023