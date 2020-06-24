Uber launches cashless payment through Flutterwave

With a significant number of businesses opting for contactless operations across Tanzania in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Uber is introducing Uber Cash to further promote cashless transactions across all Uber’s products.

Uber Cash is facilitated by Flutterwave, an online payment solution, to ensure the easiest and most reliable payment options are made available for locals.

Riders can now prepay for their upcoming trips with Uber Cash, creating a stress- free way to travel, further adding to the convenience this payment method offers.

Digital payments help ensure the well-being of both the rider and driver by limiting unnecessary physical contact and it is the encouraged method of payment should travel be necessary.

While existing payment options will still be available including cash (for rides only), debit card and gift cards, this new feature offers a seamless way to make and further control payment on Uber.

This payment method creates an app specific account that can be preloaded with any amount, to be used on upcoming trips and orders.

The account can be topped- up via the user’s Ride account and used as and when needed on Uber, allowing the user to control the amount spent on the specific app, further help- ing them control their budget.

Top-ups are available and work similarly to that of an air- time increases. Riders are able to top-up their balance via a debit/ credit card, M-Pesa, Tigo-Pesa, Airtel, a bank transfer or barter for payment of use.

There is no need to use a physical card or cash. Once the account has been loaded, all credit is non-expiry meaning that locals can use it whenever they see fit.