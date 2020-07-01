Liverpool win Premier League: Reds crowned English champions for first time in 30 years to claim 19th top-flight title

The Reds have claimed their 19th league championship and their first ever Premier League title, doing it at a canter and in record time – with seven matches remaining.

Their stunning success was secured without even kicking a ball, after Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea last Thursday night – ending the Merseyside club’s 30-year wait for a top-flight title.

Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry paid tribute to the team’s “magnificent achievement”.

“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club,” the American, head of Fenway Sports Group, tweeted.

“It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

“This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship – the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

“LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

“It is said, ‘We are Liverpool’. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward – a historic club making history once again.”

The mastermind behind Liverpool’s success, Jurgen Klopp, also spoke of his delight.

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible.”

With City at the Etihad next up for Klopp’s champions, Liverpool fans can savour the thought of their fiercest title rivals giving the Reds a guard of honour when the two teams meet on July 2.

It’s been a long wait for Liverpool – and at times, even this season, it seemed as if the Reds were cursed to never become champions of England again.

Their previous title was secured before the Premier League even existed, and fans born just a few days after Liverpool lifted the First Division trophy have had to wait three decades to see the Reds crowned champions for the first time in their lifetimes.

Since then, a 19th title has been within Liverpool’s grasp only to fall away – the 2008/09 and 2013/14 seasons were cruel mockeries of Liverpool’s failure to win the league – but it has also sometimes been miles away, with two eighth-placed finishes in the previous decade alone.

Even this year, with Liverpool 25 points clear of Man City in second, the title may have fallen from their tightening hands as coronavirus suspended sport worldwide with calls for the campaign to be declared null and void.

But the Premier League resumed, Liverpool getting back under way by drawing with Everton and then thrashing Crystal Palace to put themselves on the brink of an historic title.

And, thanks to Chelsea, the red half of Merseyside was able to begin title celebrations as Liverpool are, once again, champions of England