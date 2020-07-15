NMB loan book soars to Sh3.7tri

The loan book of the country’s largest lender, NMB Bank Plc has improved to Tsh3.7 trillion as it continues to support domestic development projects championed by the government.

The bank’s projects finance include those of foreign investors and companies involved in undertaking diverse projects prioritised to indigenous people and their enterprises as part of its financing policy to help and develop local content.

This was disclosed by Head of Trade Finance at NMB, Linda Teggisa, during the 44th of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that ended on Sunday.

“NMB Bank’s lending has now topped Tsh3.7 trillion on improved loan book, making it a market leader in terms of financing development projects in the country and supporting foreign companies involved in undertaking big strategic projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) executed by Turkish company Yapi Merkezi,” she said.

She said this when briefing a high level delegation of eight ambassadors and high commissioners, who accompanied the leadership of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) on a tour of the bank’s pavilion.

The bank’s new loaning level, which is backed by a healthy balance sheet comprising assets worth Tsh6.5 trillion as well as a robust deposits base of some Tsh4.7 trillion, an increase of over Tsh1 billion it posted at the end of 2019 when its loan portfolio amounted to about Tsh3.6 trillion.

According to Teggisa, the healthy financial puts the bank in a better position to serve both local and foreign investors, particularly those involved in projects that takes Tanzania to the next level and emancipate the country from the vicious circle of abject poverty.

The bank’s trade finance expert noted that NMB is actively involved in various sectors and projects that are aligned with economic and development prioritised by government notably agriculture, infrastructure development, energy, health and education activities.

“We are extremely pleased to inform you that as a bank, we are here to serve the nation, but also… to serve people who come to invest in Tanzania,” Teggisa told the TCCIA leaders and their entourage of envoys including domestic firms involved in execution of government’s strategic projects.

She pointed out that delivering quality services to their customers through digitisation process is key and critical to the bank.

The NMB official added that the bank has the ability to serve 98 per cent of all districts in the country through a network of 225 branches in additional to its innovations such as bancassurance and competitive mortgage facilities in the wholesale banking proposition.

Apart from big strategic projects like SGR, the bank has been able to provide services in other sectors of the economy including rural electrification and ensuring that they empower local investors.

Tegissa stated that the issue of local content was a very key priority for them as a bank to be involved in and fully support.

Paul Koyi, TCCIA President, said NMB has been providing sizeable financing while the size of the investments it was injecting into the country’s development endeavour was the reason for them to visit its pavilion.

He thanked the lender for putting Tanzania’s interest in the forefront and supporting endeavours to improve their welfare.