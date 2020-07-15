Tanzania, China ink Dodoma road works deal

Tanzania and two Chinese firms last Friday signed agreements for the construction of Dodoma City Outer Dual Carriageway Ring Road worth about $95.7 million.

The construction of the 112.3-kilometre road, to be financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government of Tanzania, marked another milestone towards improvement of the East African nation’s infrastructure.

The agreements were signed in the capital Dodoma between the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), on behalf of the government of Tanzania, and representatives from China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and AVIC INTL Project Engineering Company.

Speaking after the signing of the agreements, Patrick Mfugale, TANROADS Chief Executive Officer, said CCECC will construct 52.3 kilometres of the road for Tsh100.8 billion (about $43.5 million) within 39 months and AVIC INTL Project Engineering Company will construct 60 kilometres of the road at Tsh120.86 billion within 43 months.

Mfugale, who was flanked by the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Isack Kamwelwe, said the construction of the road will help boost the country’s economy.