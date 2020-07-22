Zuchu Kopa; Tanzania’s newest music gem in the making

Zuhura Kopa, better known by her stage name Zuchu, is a Tanzanian musician, songwriter and Recording Artist Signed Under WCB Wasafi Records label Diamond Platnumz leadership.

Zuchu is best known by her song “Wana”, which introduced her to the world of music. The addition of Zuchu brings the number of artistes at WCB Wasafi label to six who include, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lavalava, Queen Darleen and Diamond Platnumz himself.

Personal life

Zuchu comes from a musical family and background. She is a daughter of the revered female Taarab musician Khadija Kopa Zuchu started singing at a tender age and later collaborated with her mother Khadija Kopa on a song titled Mauzauza from her debut EP titled I am Zuchu EP

Zuchu made her entrance into the music industry in April 2020 and so far has one EP Album.

Albums

Zuchu released her debut EP album I Am Zuchu in 2020, with a total of 7 songs.

•2020: I Am Zuchu