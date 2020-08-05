Air Tanzania picks Panasonic for high-tech inflight aircraft systems

The country’s flag carrier, Air Tanzania has selected Panasonic Avionics for its In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE) systems needed onboard its Airbus A220 aircraft.

Panasonic already equipped eX1 IFEC solution for domestic flag carrier’s two Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A220s narrowbody in 2018.

“Operating our new A220 equipped with Panasonic’s eX1 IFE and next-gen Wi-Fi service brings together the right culture, values and expertise to fulfil our goal of satisfying our customers, which is part of our vision,” commented on the deal Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, CEO & Managing Director of Air Tanzania.

According to Matindi, the installation of Panasonic’s systems allows ATCL operations to adjust to the new market realities. With highly-standardised facilities, Air Tanzania will expand its geographic reach by merging with other partners especially foreign ones.

He pointed out that this move will also further strengthen the airlines operations through more innovative strategies and allows them to remain competitive in today’s emerging markets.

Each seat of the aircraft will feature elegant full HD seatback monitors, complete with touch displays and handsets, and an spontaneous, personalised interface.

Passengers will have to access USB and laptop charging power points at every seat.

Panasonic’s next generation connectivity enables fast internet to video streaming, all powered by its new satellite modern featuring bandwidth up to 20 times greater than previously available.

“By selecting Panasonic’s inflight entertainment and connectivity systems, Air Tanzania can deliver personalized, immersive entertainment to every passenger, no matter where in the cabin they are seated,” said Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

“These inflight experiences will help Air Tanzania encourage brand loyalty, keeping their valued customers coming back time and time again.”

The country’s flag carrier was the first African airline to take delivery of the A220 in November 2018 and January 2019. It operates a fleet consisting of the Dash 8-Q400, Airbus A220 and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The announcement follows news that Middle East Airlines also selected Panasonic for its IFE systems.

Upon delivery from July 2020 onwards, 9 A321neos will become the first connected aircraft to join MEA’s fleet. They will be linefitted with Panasonic’s eX1 seatback IFE solution, designed specifically for narrowbody aircraft.